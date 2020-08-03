Gov. Ricketts and NDE Commissioner Blomstedt Host Back-to-School Briefing

LINCOLN â€“Â This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt held a press briefing to discuss plans for K-12 students to head back to the classroom this fall.

Gov. Ricketts: Back to School (K-12)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â There are many reasons why itâ€™s important for schools to be open this fall.

oÂ Â Remote learning can be less effective, and itâ€™s important that we provide the highest quality education possible.

Â§Â Â Not every parent is able to devote individual time and attention to oversee remote learning indefinitely.

oÂ Â Social isolation isnâ€™t good for the well-being of kids.Â They need interaction with their friends and the mentorship teachers provide.

oÂ Â Education promotes physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.

oÂ Â Kids battling food insecurity have better access to good nutrition when theyâ€™re in school.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Getting kids back into the classroom is critical to their well-being.Â CDC Director Robert Redfield recently reported that his agency is seeing more suicides and drug overdose deaths, among the high school population, than fatalities from coronavirus.Â

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Dr. Redfield has also highlighted the extremely low risk of the virus to school-age children.Â In fact, the CDC says that coronavirus is five to ten times less deadly than the flu for school-age kids.

Commissioner Blomstedt: Back to School (K-12)

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weâ€™ve been doing thoughtful work at the Department of Education with schools, health officials, and other partners to ensure the best and safest environments possible.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We value equity, and itâ€™s important to maintain access to high-quality teaching for all students in Nebraska.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â While pursuing flexibility and innovation, we donâ€™t ever want to sacrifice quality.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weâ€™re working with schools to ensure that they can manage the safety of students and staff, while keeping their educational system moving forward.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Gauging and understanding the level of risk has been a key part of our back-to-school planning.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weâ€™ve asked schools to thoughtfully analyze risk in conjunction with local and state health officials.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weâ€™re also asking schools to identify and tailor their protocols in light of conditions in their community.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weâ€™re then supporting schools as they engage staff, students, and parents to communicate their plan for a safe return.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â In addition to assessing risks at our schools, we also have to weigh the costs of NOT having students in the classroom.Â These costs are significant, and we donâ€™t take them lightly.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Weâ€™ve sought counsel from medical experts, both nationally and here in Nebraska, but decisions about schools ultimately rest with policymakers.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We anticipate the need to be flexible, and weâ€™re committed to working alongside school districts as they welcome students back this fall.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â All of our back-to-school guidance is available online atÂ www.launchne.com.

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â All Nebraskans are now eligible for testing through Test Nebraska.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We are pleased to announce that our second Omaha site at Oak View is now operating.Â We expect this to eventually double the number of test slots available in Omaha.

oÂ Â Omaha: We have 1,600 slots at Crossroads, and we are planning to eventually have 1,600 slots at Oak View as well.

oÂ Â Lincoln: Due to the approach of the school year, the Test Nebraska site in Lincoln has moved from North Star High School to Gateway Mall.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Last week, Test Nebraska set a new record with 3,791 people swabbed in a single day.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â I encourage Nebraskans to continue to sign up, take the assessment, and schedule a time to get tested.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Go toÂ TestNebraska.comÂ to see the latest schedule.

Full video of todayâ€™s press briefing is available byÂ clicking here.