Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Board of Barber Examiners
Joshua Vasquez, Kearney
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities
Brenda M. Delancey, Bennington
Matthew R. Kaslon, Grand Island
Jennifer Meints, Lincoln
Cheryl L. Montgomery, Fremont
Ryan Moore, Papillion
Sharon Orduna, Omaha
Rachel Siffring, Rising City
Wayne Stuberg, PT, Ph.D., FAPTA, Omaha
Jane Ziebarth-Bovill, Kearney
Board of Educational Lands and Funds
Glenn R. Wilson, Jr., Grand Island
Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board
Timothy John Higgins, Kearney
Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission
Patrick J. Borchers , Omaha
Governor’s Youth Advisory Council
Wei-Qi A. Chan, Lincoln
Emelia E. Richling, Grand Island
Nebraska State Historical Society Board
Richard L. Herink, Lincoln
Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice
CesShandra Davis, Hastings
Janteice Holston, Hastings
Bobbi Taylor, Lincoln
State Board of Landscape Architects
Kristina Engler, Omaha
Derek Miller, AICP, Omaha
Nebraska Library Commission
Julia Tye, Kearney
Kristin Wiebe, Scottsbluff
State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services
Richard (C.J.) C. Johnson, Marquette
Commission on Military and Veterans Affairs
Daniel J. Donovan, Papillion
Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy
Kenneth E. Brauer, EA, ATP, Lincoln
Advisory Council on Public Water Supply
Paul Edward Markowski, Ord
The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Beginning Farmer Board
Bradley D. Lubben, Ph.D., Eagle
Dave W. Nielsen, Lincoln
Wade E. Thornburg, Beatrice
Nebraska Educational. Health, Cultural, and Social Services Finance Authority
Susanne Blue, Lincoln
State Electrical Board
James S. Brummer, Norfolk
David Hunter, Jr., Aurora
Nebraska Environmental Trust Board
Jeff T. Kanger, Lincoln
Sherry Vinton, Whitman
State Highway Commission
Jerome A. Fagerland, Atkinson
James W. Hawks, North Platte
Douglas Leafgreen, Gering
Nebraska Motor Vehicle Licensing Board
Dennis Cloninger, York
Brad Jacobs, St. Paul
Clint Jones, Genoa
Thomas R. McCaslin, Broken Bow
Matthew O’Daniel, Arlington
Rural Health Advisory Commission
Michael Allen Christopher Greene, M.D., Omaha
Sandra Torres, M.D., Omaha
Thank you to the many Nebraskans that generously give their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.