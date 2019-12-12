Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:

Board of Barber Examiners

Joshua Vasquez, Kearney

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities

Brenda M. Delancey, Bennington

Matthew R. Kaslon, Grand Island

Jennifer Meints, Lincoln

Cheryl L. Montgomery, Fremont

Ryan Moore, Papillion

Sharon Orduna, Omaha

Rachel Siffring, Rising City

Wayne Stuberg, PT, Ph.D., FAPTA, Omaha

Jane Ziebarth-Bovill, Kearney

Board of Educational Lands and Funds

Glenn R. Wilson, Jr., Grand Island

Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board

Timothy John Higgins, Kearney

Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission

Patrick J. Borchers , Omaha

Governor’s Youth Advisory Council

Wei-Qi A. Chan, Lincoln

Emelia E. Richling, Grand Island

Nebraska State Historical Society Board

Richard L. Herink, Lincoln

Nebraska Coalition for Juvenile Justice

CesShandra Davis, Hastings

Janteice Holston, Hastings

Bobbi Taylor, Lincoln

State Board of Landscape Architects

Kristina Engler, Omaha

Derek Miller, AICP, Omaha

Nebraska Library Commission

Julia Tye, Kearney

Kristin Wiebe, Scottsbluff

State Advisory Committee on Mental Health Services

Richard (C.J.) C. Johnson, Marquette

Commission on Military and Veterans Affairs

Daniel J. Donovan, Papillion

Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy

Kenneth E. Brauer, EA, ATP, Lincoln

Advisory Council on Public Water Supply

Paul Edward Markowski, Ord

The following appointees are unpaid and subject to Legislative confirmation:

Beginning Farmer Board

Bradley D. Lubben, Ph.D., Eagle

Dave W. Nielsen, Lincoln

Wade E. Thornburg, Beatrice

Nebraska Educational. Health, Cultural, and Social Services Finance Authority

Susanne Blue, Lincoln

State Electrical Board

James S. Brummer, Norfolk

David Hunter, Jr., Aurora

Nebraska Environmental Trust Board

Jeff T. Kanger, Lincoln

Sherry Vinton, Whitman

State Highway Commission

Jerome A. Fagerland, Atkinson

James W. Hawks, North Platte

Douglas Leafgreen, Gering

Nebraska Motor Vehicle Licensing Board

Dennis Cloninger, York

Brad Jacobs, St. Paul

Clint Jones, Genoa

Thomas R. McCaslin, Broken Bow

Matthew O’Daniel, Arlington

Rural Health Advisory Commission

Michael Allen Christopher Greene, M.D., Omaha

Sandra Torres, M.D., Omaha

Thank you to the many Nebraskans that generously give their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.