Gov. Ricketts Announces Extended Tax Deadline, Overviews the State’s Continuity Plans

LINCOLN – Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that Nebraskans will have until July 15, 2020 to pay state income taxes. For Nebraskans impacted by COVID-19, this change will give them additional flexibility. Nebraskans who are not impacted by the virus should consider filing by the traditional April 15th date.

Jason Jackson, Director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, joined the Governor to provide an update on the State’s continuity plans. When possible, the State is allowing teammates greater flexibility to work remotely during the pandemic, while ensuring that Nebraskans continue to receive excellent service from all agencies.

During today’s briefing, Gov. Ricketts also noted that it is National Agriculture Week. Throughout the week, he will highlight steps taken by ag producers and companies in Nebraska to serve the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Todd Becker, President & CEO of Green Plains, joined the Governor to talk about his company’s work to provide essential supplies to Nebraskans. Green Plains, an ethanol producer, is donating industrial alcohol to the State for conversion into hand sanitizer. In turn, the State will supply the sanitizer to cities and counties that need it.

ABOUT THE JULY 15, 2020 STATE INCOME TAX DEADLINE

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by national health authorities to limit the spread of the disease, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently granted federal income tax relief to taxpayers. The IRS has automatically extended the tax filing and payment deadlines for federal income taxes from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020. The official release from the IRS can be found by clicking here.

The State of Nebraska is providing this same income tax relief to state income taxpayers. The tax filing deadline will automatically be extended to July 15, 2020 for state income tax payments and estimated payments that were originally due on April 15, 2020. Nebraskans who are able to pay earlier are encouraged to do so to help the State manage its cash flow.

For Nebraskans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in ways that impair their ability to comply with their state tax obligations for taxes administered by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the Tax Commissioner may grant penalty or interest relief depending on individual circumstances. To request relief, please complete and mail a Request for Abatement of Penalty, Form 21, or Request for Abatement of Interest, Form 21A, with an explanation of how you were impacted.