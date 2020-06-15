Gov. Ricketts Announces More Relaxation of DHMs Beginning Next Monday

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that starting next Monday there will be more relaxing of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures.

Ricketts says the next round of relaxed Directed Health Measures that will take effect June 22, moving 89 Nebraska counties to Phase 3, with the remainder moving to Phase 2.

During his Get Nebraska Growing update Monday, Ricketts said for the majority of the state including the Panhandle, bars and most restaurants will be able to move to nearly full operation with certain restrictions.

Games such as darts and pool would also be allowed as long as a patron has a seat at a table or bar.

Also increased are gathering numbers, up to 50% of rated capacity for indoor venues, and 75% for outdoor locations including sporting events, both with a maximum total attendance of 10,000 but subject to maximum groupings of 8 with social distancing.

Child care maximums will increase, elective surgeries allowed with local hospitals monitoring their capacity.

Ricketst says Phase 4 will be at a date to be determined, with DHMs moved to guidance only except for gatherings, which would be at 75% for indoor venues and 100% for outdoor events.

During his media briefing today, he reminded Nebraskans to continue practicing safe social distancing measures, provided an update on TestNebraska.com testing sites, and proclaimed June Dairy Month in Nebraska.

