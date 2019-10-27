Gov. Ricketts Appoints Bryan C. Meismer to the District Court of the Sixth Judicial District

Lincoln, Neb. — On Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Bryan C. Meismer of Fremont to the District Court of the Sixth Judicial District.

Meismer, 45, most recently served as the Public Defender for Butler County and Colfax County. In this role, he handled all manner of felony and misdemeanor offenses and also represented defendants in Child Support Enforcement matters such as Paternity and Civil Contempt. From 2002 to 2018, Meismer was an associate attorney with Register Law Office in Fremont. His practice included civil litigation primarily in District Court, namely Dissolution and Modifications actions and Personal Injury Litigation.

Meismer holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

The vacancy he fills was due to the resignation of Judge Paul J. Vaughan.

The primary office location of this judgeship will be in either Dakota City, Dakota County, Nebraska; Ponca, Dixon County, Nebraska; or Hartington, Cedar County, Nebraska, at the option of Judge Meismer. To provide maximum service to all areas of the judicial district, Judge Meismer will regularly sit in Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar Counties, and elsewhere as circumstances may require.