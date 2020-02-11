Gov. Ricketts Attends White House Roundtable on Broadband Connectivity

Gov. Ricketts, fellow Governors, and White House advisors discuss the future of 5G broadband.

Official White House photo by Keegan Barber.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Governor Pete Ricketts attended a White House roundtable on the future of 5G technology and rural broadband connectivity. According to a White House statement, “[p]articipants explored efforts States are taking to expand 5G and broadband deployment and identifying ways the State and Federal government can partner to streamline connectivity infrastructure and support 5G development so families, farmers, and small businesses have reliable, high-speed connectivity.”

Governor Ricketts has pushed to expand broadband connectivity in Nebraska. Last year, the Governor and the Legislature joined forces to establish the Rural Broadband Task Force to study Nebraska’s connectivity needs. Additionally, Gov. Ricketts signed LB 184 (2019), a bill which will allow for the development of small cell technology and push Nebraska into the future.