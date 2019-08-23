Gov. Ricketts: “Build the Pipeline”

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Nebraska Supreme Court issued a decision affirming the Public Service Commission’s approved route for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Today’s decision is the last step in a decade-long review process that reflects the deliberation and input of countless stakeholder groups and individuals. It’s well-known that the Keystone XL pipeline will bring great-paying jobs and property tax revenue to the counties along the route. It’s time to build the pipeline.”

In 2017, Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved a route for the pipeline through Nebraska. Earlier this year, President Donald J. Trump issued a presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.