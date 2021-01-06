class="post-template-default single single-post postid-506290 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Gov. Ricketts, Chief Medical Officer Deliver Update on New Coronavirus Strain | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts, Chief Medical Officer Deliver Update on New Coronavirus Strain

BY Governor's Office | January 6, 2021
Courtesy/ Governor's Office. Gov. Ricketts delivers an update on the new strain of the virus.

LINCOLN – During a briefing at the State Capitol this morning, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services delivered a briefing on the new strain of coronavirus recently discovered in the United Kingdom (UK).

  • In recent weeks, you’ve probably been reading and hearing about a new strain of COVID-19 that was found in the UK and a handful of U.S. states.
  • To date, we have not identified it in Nebraska, but it is likely to surface at some point given our proximity to Colorado – one of the states where it has been identified.
  • While we believe that this strain could be more easily transmitted, it is not something that we expect will change the tools we use to respond to the pandemic.
  • This is still very new, and we’re learning more about it as time goes on.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nebraska, delivered a briefing on the new strain of coronavirus.  Dr. Anthone’s slides from the briefing can be found by clicking here.  Video of the news conference can be found by clicking here.

 

 

