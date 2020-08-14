Gov. Ricketts Congratulates Nebraska Firms Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of “Fastest-Growing Companies”

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday congratulated 25 Nebraska companies for being named to Inc. business magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States.

“Nebraska is home to some of the nation’s most innovative businesses,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This year’s Inc. 5000 list includes companies from the Cornhusker State in industries ranging from advertising and marketing to construction, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, IT services, security, and more. This variety is a testament to our state’s growing and diverse economy.”

Two Nebraska companies ranked in the top 500. City Ventures, a real estate business headquartered in Omaha, ranked 71st on this year’s list, up from 207th in 2019. CompanyCam in Lincoln also cracked the top 500, coming in at number 273. A complete list of Nebraska’s honorees for 2020 can be found below.

City Ventures

CompanyCam

North End Teleservices

Muhs Unlimited

CapStone Technologies

MediaSpark

Sharp Medical Staffing

Bulu

Prime Time Healthcare

Dynamo

Carson Group

Meridian Clinical Research

Berry Law

OneStaff Medical

Infogressive

Atlas MedStaff

Fusion Medical Staffing

Triage Medical Staffing

DataVizion

Medical Solutions

NL Enterprises LLC

DataShield Corporation

Capstone IT

The Firm Advisors

Scooter’s Coffee