Gov. Ricketts Congratulates Nebraska Firms Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of “Fastest-Growing Companies”

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday congratulated 25 Nebraska companies for being named to Inc. business magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States.
“Nebraska is home to some of the nation’s most innovative businesses,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This year’s Inc. 5000 list includes companies from the Cornhusker State in industries ranging from advertising and marketing to construction, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, IT services, security, and more. This variety is a testament to our state’s growing and diverse economy.”
Two Nebraska companies ranked in the top 500. City Ventures, a real estate business headquartered in Omaha, ranked 71st on this year’s list, up from 207th in 2019. CompanyCam in Lincoln also cracked the top 500, coming in at number 273. A complete list of Nebraska’s honorees for 2020 can be found below.
City Ventures
CompanyCam
North End Teleservices
Muhs Unlimited
CapStone Technologies
MediaSpark
Sharp Medical Staffing
Bulu
Prime Time Healthcare
Dynamo
Carson Group
Meridian Clinical Research
Berry Law
OneStaff Medical
Infogressive
Atlas MedStaff
Fusion Medical Staffing
Triage Medical Staffing
DataVizion
Medical Solutions
NL Enterprises LLC
DataShield Corporation
Capstone IT
The Firm Advisors
Scooter’s Coffee