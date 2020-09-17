Gov. Ricketts Constitution Day Statement

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485779 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | September 17, 2020
 LINCOLN – Thursday,  Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Constitution Day.  Constitution Day is observed on September 17, 2020.

 “On Constitution Day, we reflect on the blessing of living in a country where the law respects and protects our freedoms.  Since taking effect in 1789, our government’s basic framework has been firm to withstand trial and flexible to be amended for the common good.  This year, we especially celebrate the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, ratified 100 years ago, which guarantees women the right to vote.  Let’s continue to uphold the Constitution in keeping with its intent of creating ‘a more perfect union’ in a nation of diverse states.”

