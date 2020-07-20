Gov. Ricketts defends 2-year time frame to expand Medicaid

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474252 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY AP | July 20, 2020
LINCOLN – Nebraska residents who qualify for expanded Medicaid under the federal health care law can start enrolling next month. Gov. Pete Ricketts is defending the state’s nearly two-year time frame to offer coverage after voters approved it. Ricketts says Nebraska will open enrollment on Aug. 1, and coverage will begin as scheduled on Oct. 1. The roll-out begins nearly two years after Nebraska voters approved a measure to expand Medicaid coverage in the November 2018 election over the objections of Ricketts and conservative groups. Nebraska lawmakers and governors repeatedly rejected attempts to expand coverage, prompting a statewide ballot campaign that won with 54% support, mostly from the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

