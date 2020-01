LINCOLN – On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts delivered his annual State of the State address in the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber. In the address, Governor Ricketts detailed plans to provide new property tax relief and disaster recovery funding. He also welcomed senators as they open the Second Session of the 106th Nebraska Legislature.

The full text of the Governor’s State of the State address can be found by clicking here. Video of the address can be found by clicking here.