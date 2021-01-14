Gov. Ricketts gives State of the State & budget address, pitches property tax ballot measure

A group of Senators including Anna Wishart (left) and Wendy DeBoer (right) accompany Gov. Ricketts to the Legislative Chamber for his State of the State Address.

Gov. Ricketts greets Senators at this morning’s State of the State Address. More photos are available by clicking here.

Omaha, Neb. — Nebraska voters could get to decide whether to restrict local government spending next year under Gov. Pete Ricketts’ new property tax proposal that he presented to lawmakers. Ricketts is also continuing his push to bring U.S. Space Command Operations to Offutt Air Force Base, hoping that the incoming Biden administration will overturn the Trump administration’s decision to place it in Alabama. Ricketts says he wants to build a new state prison to replace outdated facilities, expand broadband service and provide a tax exemption for military retirement pay.

The full text of the Governor’s State of the State address can be found by clicking here. Video of the address can be found by clicking here.