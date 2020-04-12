Gov. Ricketts’ Easter Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Easter, which is celebrated on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion and burial. Christ’s resurrection demonstrates God’s love for humanity, His gift of salvation for each of us, and triumph over death. This Good News inspires us with hope and strengthens us through hardship.”

“On this Easter weekend, we pray for those suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the healthcare workers, first responders, and law enforcement who are on the front lines of waging the war against the virus. We also pray for grace and wisdom during this incredibly challenging time.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a healthy, happy, and blessed Easter and Resurrection Sunday.”