Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to Honor Nebraska’s Lifesaving Flood Heroes, Public Invited to Attend

LINCOLN – On Tuesday, December 17th, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will recognize several dozen heroes who helped save lives during the 2019 flooding at a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.

The Governor and First Lady will be joined by Major General Daryl L. Bohac (Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard) and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Assistant Director Bryan Tuma to present the honors.

In June, the Governor and First Lady asked Nebraskans to submit nominations for the Flood Heroes honor. Hundreds of nominations were received, detailing Nebraskans’ extraordinary compassion and bravery in service of their communities. Among the state’s many Flood Heroes, those who took direct action to save the lives of others are receiving their official honor at the Capitol. The State Capitol ceremony is the first of several ways the Governor and First Lady plan to honor heroes from the 2019 floods over the course of the next year.

Flood Hero honorees will be recognized following a presentation of the colors, singing of the national anthem, and brief remarks from Gov. Ricketts. This event is open to the public . Seating is limited.

What: Ceremony to honor Nebraska’s Flood Heroes

When: 10:00-11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Where: Rotunda (2nd Floor), Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined on stage by:

First Lady Susanne Shore

Major General Daryl L. Bohac, Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard

NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma

Nota Bene: This event is open to the public. The public is also invited to watch a livestream of the awards ceremony via Facebook Live. A link to the livestream will be made available at www.facebook.com/GovernorPeteRicketts shortly before the ceremony begins.