(Video) Gov. Ricketts & First Lady to celebrate Christmas Tree Lighting & Reception

Lincoln, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore Shore, and Nebraskans from across the state will celebrate the Christmas season with the lighting of the Nebraska State Capitol Christmas Tree. The ceremony will be open to the public with an open house at the Governor’s Residence following the event. The Gov. will deliver his Christmas message before lighting the tree.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Rotunda on the 2nd Floor of the Nebraska State Capitol.

The open house at the Gov.’s Residence, 1425 H St., will follow the Christmas Tree Lighting.