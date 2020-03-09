Gov. Ricketts Holds Briefing on Flood Recovery and Disaster Preparedness

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts and State leaders held a briefing at the State Capitol on Monday to provide an update on Nebraska’s recovery from the 2019 floods. This week marks one year since blizzards and rainstorms caused flooding across the state in March 2019.

The Governor and several agency directors also spoke about the State’s disaster preparedness efforts. While Nebraska was drier than normal last month in February, there remains a risk of flooding should Nebraska experience heavy precipitation this spring.

During the press conference, Gov. Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, the State’s Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health, also commented on coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). They reminded Nebraskans to practice good hygiene and to take precautions against the spread of the illness.

