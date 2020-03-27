Gov. Ricketts Hosts Friday COVID-19 Media Briefing

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts wrapped up the week with his Friday media briefing regarding the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on Nebraska.

He says he signed an executive order today to make it easier for medical professionals to practice in Nebraska.

Ricketts also provided an update on testing capabilities in Nebraska.

The governor also took a moment to dispel visitation rumors.

Ricketts says on a bright note, some Nebraska students have been using 3D printer technology to produce Personal Protective Equipment for Nebraska medical professionals.

Next, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt took the podium to talk about the Nebraska school year moving forward.

Ricketts commended Blomstedt for the work he has been doing in these uncertain times.

The governor then commended Blue Cross Blue Shield for their efforts in Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricketts then took a moment to reflect on Ag Week here in Nebraska, and then welcomed Nebraska Cattlemen President Ken Herz.

Ricketts then opened up the questions to the media, and the first was inquiring on an update on how many people are currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus.

The next few questions were addressed to Commissioner Blomstedt, beginning with how they’re going to measure student’s metrics on learning this last quarter of the school year.

The next round of questions were directed towards Blue Cross Blue Shield and their telehealth efforts.

Ricketts then fielded several questions after reporters told him they’ve learned that Nebraska has had its first Coronavirus death.

The following question inquired if that with Ricketts’ new executive order and if there would be a need to bring retired medical professionals back into service.

And he then provided an update on the current need for ventilators in Nebraska.

Commissioner Blomstedt then fielded a question regarding student’s access to internet to continue learning in their new learning environment.

He was then asked if he had any inkling on when Nebraska schools might re-open.

The next question was regarding parents wondering if their children could participate in club sports that aren’t NSAA affiliated.

Ricketts then reiterated his previous comments this week that he has no plans on issuing stay home orders here in Nebraska.

One reporter then asked if there’s any guidance on what parents and students can do for graduation and associated parties.

Ricketts next clarified information about his executive order regarding easing restrictions for child care providers.

With no further questions, Gov. Ricketts delivered his closing remarks for Friday.