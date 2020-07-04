Gov. Ricketts’ Independence Day Statement

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471029 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Governor's Office | July 4, 2020
LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Independence Day:

 

“We’re blessed to live in the greatest nation the world has ever seen.  On the Fourth of July, we’re reminded of the freedoms we enjoy and the sacrifices that have sustained them.  This Independence Day will look different, without the usual parades and large community celebrations.  However, the significance of the day remains as powerful as ever.  This weekend, let’s reflect on the words of President Ronald Reagan: ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.  We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream.  It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.’”

 

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish everyone a fun and safe Independence Day.  As you celebrate this weekend, be sure to buckle up, go the speed limit, and avoid drinking and driving.  Also, remember to social distance when in public.”

 

 

 

