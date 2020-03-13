Gov. Ricketts Issues Guidance for School Closures, Leaders Provide COVID-19 Response Update

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued guidance for school closures and provided an update on the state’s preparations for COVID-19 along with education and business leaders.

“I am issuing guidance today to help schools and families understand when state-directed closures will occur,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Until the thresholds in the guidance are met, school districts will continue to manage their operations based on the best information they have. We continue to ask everyone – individuals, families, employers, schools, and churches – to prepare for closures in their community as social distancing widens.”

“The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is committed to assisting schools and communities during the ongoing public health emergency,” said NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. “We support districts in their decisions to keep student and staff safety their top priority. We encourage schools to work with local health departments. We also want schools to continue to serve the community however they can and to provide some sense of normalcy for students.”

