Gov. Ricketts March 30 COVID-19 Media Briefing

Over the weekend, Nebraska’s number of COVID-19 cases grew to 120, including the first confirmed case in the Panhandle. Governor Pete Ricketts began his second week of daily afternoon media briefings to provide Nebraskans with the latest on the pandemic.

First he touted the new hand sanitizer that is being made by Nebraska Department of Corrections via Green Plains Inc. ethanol.

Next, he reminded Nebraskans to continue to practice those safe habits to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Ricketts then turned his attention to out of state travelers as they come back to Nebraska, including snow birds who travel to warmer weather for the winter months.

The Governor then addressed President Trump’s Sunday remarks of extending guidelines through April 30th.

Today Governor Ricketts signed Nebraska’s emergency disaster request, and says that will allow the state to access additional funding to combat the effects of COVID-19.

New guidance was issued today for homeless shelters in Nebraska seeking information on how operations should move forward.

Ricketts then introduced Labor Commissioner John Albin about the passage of the CARES Act.

Next, Labor Commissioner John Albin took the podium to address the CARES Act and all the work his department has been keeping busy with these past few weeks.

Ricketts then followed up on Albin’s remarks.

Then, the Governor talked about the impact that the pandemic has had on the restaurant industry, and also signed a proclamation declaring ‘Take Out Tuesday’s’ in April in Nebraska.

Next, local restaurant employee RJ Vega spoke about how his restaurant has had to adapt to the changes over the past month.

Ricketts then commented on National Doctor’s Day and addresses the latest rumor regarding students advancing to the next grade in the fall.

The Governor also commended Nebraskans for staying vigilant during these trying times.

He then opened up today’s breifing for questions from the media.

Ricketts was also questioned if he saw a forecasting model on the projected number of total deaths from the Coronavirus here in Nebraska.

Updating on Nebraska hospitals to get ventilators and other in demand personal protective equipment.

Labor Commissioner Albin then fielded a series of questions.

Ricketts was then asked for his reaction on a report card that rated Nebraska with a ‘D’ for its ability to social distance- based on pinged cell phone data.

He was then asked about new testing results since increased testing capacity.

A reporter then asked RJ Vega on what the community support to the restaurant industry has meant.

A reporter also asked Ricketts on when the NDOC hand sanitizer would begin to be sold in Nebraska.

Ricketts was then asked on how often he was communicating with governors from other states on their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next he addressed enforcement of the ten person rule.

Last question was in reference to parent’s ability to decide if and when their child returns to the school building.

Ricketts then concluded his Monday media briefing.