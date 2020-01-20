Gov. Ricketts’ Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day which is celebrated on January 20, 2020.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. confronted racial injustice with steadfast courage and a principled commitment to nonviolence. His eloquent leadership advanced the cause of equality and civil rights for all. Dr. King’s speeches, and his personal example, continue to inspire us to seek peace and pursue justice. Our nation has rightly honored Dr. King by building the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. to preserve and pass on his legacy to the next generation.”

“Dr. King taught Americans that true greatness comes through service, that love is stronger than hate, and that character—not race—should distinguish us. This weekend, let’s draw inspiration from Dr. King’s life and reflect on how we can be an agent of unity, charity, and hope for our neighbors and everyone around us.”

On Monday, the Governor is scheduled to speak at a luncheon honoring Dr. King in Omaha. At the lunch, Governor Ricketts will sign a proclamation declaring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Nebraska.