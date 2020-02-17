Gov. Ricketts’ Presidents’ Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Presidents’ Day, which is celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020.

“On Presidents’ Day, we gratefully recall the lives of the leaders who’ve held our nation’s highest office. The holiday falls between the birthdays of George Washington (February 22nd) and Abraham Lincoln (February 12th). President Washington heroically led American troops during the Revolutionary War and served as the first President of the American Republic in its infancy. President Lincoln showed remarkable courage under the pressures of civil war, and he helped put an end to slavery. As we reflect on their lives, let’s give thanks for the legacy of liberty they have given us. And let’s build on this heritage so that the United States continues to be the land of the free and the home of the brave.”