class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409615 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
(Video) Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Hunting and Fishing Day | KRVN Radio

(Video) Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Hunting and Fishing Day

BY News Release | September 23, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
(Video) Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Hunting and Fishing Day
Gov. Ricketts proclaims Saturday, September 28th as Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska.

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Saturday, September 28th as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska.  The proclamation recognizes the contributions Nebraska’s hunters and anglers make to the state’s economy and conservation funding.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated the fourth Saturday of every September.  The day was established in 1972 to recognize the important contributions the nation’s hunters and anglers make to conservation and our national economy.

(Video) National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska Press Conference

Resident and nonresident hunters and anglers spend about $1 billion a year in Nebraska.  The industry creates about 12,000 jobs for the state.

A copy of the proclamation can be found by clicking here.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments