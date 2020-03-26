Gov. Ricketts Provides Thursday Update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts again provided an update to the media on the latest on Coronavirus in Nebraska, and began today’s briefing with a bit of good news regarding “Patient One,” the first Nebraskan who tested positive for the virus.

Ricketts also said that the State Fire Marshal has modified rules to help folks living in assisted living during the current outbreak.

He then clarified deadlines in Nebraska for both property tax payments and income tax payments.

The governor also reiterated that he has no plans to issue any stay home orders here in Nebraska

Ricketts also said he has signed an executive order today regarding state day care centers.

Ricketts next provided an update on expanded testing for the COVID-19 virus.

He then provided a Thursday update on those Directed Health Measures for the handful of Nebraska counties that have specialized orders.

The governor and Secretary of State Bob Evnen also made important announcements Thursday afternoon regarding the May Primary elections in Nebraska.