Gov. Ricketts Recognizes Nebraska Firms on Inc. 5000 “Most Successful Companies in America” List for 2019  

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday recognized the 27 Nebraska firms that made the Inc. 5000 list of The Most Successful Companies in America for 2019.

“These 27 companies are further proof that Nebraska is one of the best states in America to start and grow a business,” Gov. Ricketts said. “They’re also part of the reason our state had the most economic development projects per capita in the nation for the third year in a row. Our congratulations go out to each of these terrific firms for their tremendous achievement.”

Inc. is a New York based magazine focused on businesses and startups. Its annual Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 publications feature the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

Two Nebraska companies—City Ventures and Mobile Text Alerts—cracked the top 500 list this year, growing by over 3,000% combined. The full list of Nebraska honorees for 2019 can be found below.

City Ventures

Mobile Text Alerts

CapStone Technologies

Dynamo

Flywheel

Ecomitize

Atlas MedStaff

Fusion Medical Staffing

BioAgilytix

Hilgers Graben

Onestaff Medical

Berry Law Firm

Metro Stars Gymnastics

Medical Solutions

SHARP MEDICAL STAFFING

Bulu

DataShield

Carson Group

FireSprint

RTG Medical

Triage Medical Staffing

Infogressive

The Firm Advisors

Capstone Consulting

Quantum Workplace

McGill Restoration

Vivayic

For full details on the list, click here.