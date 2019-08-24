Gov. Ricketts Recognizes Nebraska Firms on Inc. 5000 “Most Successful Companies in America” List for 2019  

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday recognized the 27 Nebraska firms that made the Inc. 5000 list of The Most Successful Companies in America for 2019.
“These 27 companies are further proof that Nebraska is one of the best states in America to start and grow a business,” Gov. Ricketts said. “They’re also part of the reason our state had the most economic development projects per capita in the nation for the third year in a row. Our congratulations go out to each of these terrific firms for their tremendous achievement.”
Inc. is a New York based magazine focused on businesses and startups. Its annual Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 publications feature the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.
Two Nebraska companies—City Ventures and Mobile Text Alerts—cracked the top 500 list this year, growing by over 3,000% combined. The full list of Nebraska honorees for 2019 can be found below.
- City Ventures
- Mobile Text Alerts
- CapStone Technologies
- Dynamo
- Flywheel
- Ecomitize
- Atlas MedStaff
- Fusion Medical Staffing
- BioAgilytix
- Hilgers Graben
- Onestaff Medical
- Berry Law Firm
- Metro Stars Gymnastics
- Medical Solutions
- SHARP MEDICAL STAFFING
- Bulu
- DataShield
- Carson Group
- FireSprint
- RTG Medical
- Triage Medical Staffing
- Infogressive
- The Firm Advisors
- Capstone Consulting
- Quantum Workplace
- McGill Restoration
- Vivayic
For full details on the list, click here.