Gov. Ricketts Signs Budget Adjustments Including Flood Relief, Workforce Scholarships

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that he has signed LB 1008, the legislative bill containing adjustments to the State’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.

“I appreciate the work of the Legislature on these key budget adjustments which include flood relief, resources for local health departments, and scholarships for Nebraskans seeking a great opportunity,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This budget achieves important priorities while also leaving room for the Legislature to deliver meaningful property tax relief to our hardworking families in the coming days.”

The Governor also thanked Senators for convening in late March to approve emergency funding for the State’s coronavirus response.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM NEW BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS

The budget encompasses many key priorities, a few of which are highlighted here:

· Community Health Centers Funding: $500,000

· Corrections Registered Apprenticeships: $500,000

· Flood Relief: $55,240,974

· Gering-Fort Laramie and Goshen Irrigation Canal Repair Grant: $3,800,000

· Mental Health Courts Pilot Program: $637,788

· Nebraska Career Scholarships:

o Community Colleges: $1,000,000

o State Colleges: $1,000,000

o University of Nebraska: $2,000,000

· Public Health Departments: $1,500,000

· Rural Workforce Housing: $10,000,000