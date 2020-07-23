Gov. Ricketts Signs Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Proclamation  

Video from this morning’s press conference is available by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation designating July 27, 2020, as Korean War Veterans Armistice Day in Nebraska. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) Director John Hilgert and President of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Nebraska Chapter, Don Kane.

“Today’s ceremony was about honoring and remembering our state’s Korean War veterans,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraskans are proud of those who have served and will never forget the sacrifices made by the men and women of our Armed Services and their families.”

Over 5.7 million Americans served during the Korean War period, which lasted from June 1950 to July 1953. Of the more than 36,000 U.S. military casualties, 318 were Nebraskans. Today, Nebraska is home to over 7,300 veterans from the Korean War era.

“The Korean War demonstrates America’s dedication to standing with our allies in the defense of liberty,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “On the heels of World War II, at a time when the world was tired of fighting, America stood in defense of our friends in South Korea. The fruits of that effort and the power of democracy can be seen in the vibrant and successful nation South Korea is today.”

July 27th is National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day in America, which marks the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement. A formal peace treaty has never been signed.

“On behalf of the KWVA, we’re grateful for this honor from Governor Ricketts,” said KWVA Nebraska Chapter President Don Kane. “The improvements in South Korea from what it was 60 years ago are amazing. The people there, as well as the Korean community in Nebraska, are so respectful and grateful to this country and the Korean War veterans here.”

At today’s ceremony, Gov. Ricketts and NDVA Director Hilgert also announced three new initiatives to better serve veterans in Nebraska:

NDVA has developed a new “welcome home” packet for Nebraskans returning to the state after discharge from the Armed Forces. It includes information on the wide range of Nebraska benefits available, a guide to getting federal benefits, and more.

The agency has enhanced its website to help veterans easily find information and navigate through the benefits available to them. Veterans can also chat with an accredited state service officer to receive real-time assistance online.

NDVA has been informed of its eligibility for a grant from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to help fund the design and construction of an expansion at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Bellevue. The project will add 24 private, assisted-living beds along with space for a brand new Adult Day Health Care program.

You can explore NDVA’s enhanced website and learn more about Nebraska’s work to take care of its veterans by going to veterans.nebraska.gov.

GOV. RICKETTS’ RECORD OF SUPPORT FOR NEBRASKA’S MILITARY FAMILIES & VETERANS

Over the past few years, Governor Ricketts has worked with the Legislature and veterans’ groups to support Nebraska’s military families and veterans. Below are a few examples of how Governor Ricketts is making Nebraska a more veteran-friendly state:

Signed Rule 21, allowing military spouses to receive a three-year teaching permit in Nebraska with a valid out-of-state license.

Expanded the hiring preference for the State of Nebraska to include spouses of service members.

Signed LB 340 to make the Department of Veterans’ Affairs a one-stop shop for both veterans’ benefits and veterans’ homes.

Created five additional Military Honor License Plates to recognize the service of members of the reserves of the armed forces.

Provided reciprocity for military spouses all over the country by updating language for adoption of the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows nurses to have one multi-state license.

Signed LB 12e which allows active duty military members or their spouses to be licensed realtors in Nebraska without paying a licensing fee as long as they have a valid realtor’s license in another state.

Signed LB 115 which allows military families reassigned to Nebraska to preliminarily enroll in a school district.

