Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Protect Good Samaritans | KRVN Radio

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Protect Good Samaritans

BY Media Release | August 12, 2020
Gov. Ricketts signs LB 832 into law.

 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he has signed LB 832 into law.  LB 832, introduced by Senator Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, gives legal protection to “good Samaritans” who forcibly enter a locked vehicle to rescue an endangered child.  For instance, it provides immunity from civil liability for someone who breaks a window to save a baby stranded in a hot car.

 

“When Nebraskans see a child stranded in a hot car, we want them to take action,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Senator Bostelman’s bill protects Good Samaritans who do what’s needed to rescue a child in danger.”

 

“It’s heartbreaking whenever a child is lost from heatstroke after being trapped in a hot vehicle,” said Senator Bostelman.  “LB 832 raises awareness about these tragedies and empowers Nebraskans to respond when necessary to save a life.”

 

The National Safety Council has launched a “Look before You Lock!” campaign to prevent vehicular heatstroke.  Click here to view a list of simple actions that can help keep children safe.

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
