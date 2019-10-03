Gov. Ricketts Slams Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment “Parade”

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s recent announcement that she would launch an impeachment inquiry against President Donald J. Trump.

“Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry is the next of a long parade of desperate attempts by national Democrats to subvert the will of the American people and remove a duly elected president from office,” said Gov. Ricketts. “I appreciate the unprecedented transparency displayed by President Trump and his administration in releasing the call transcript and complaint. As Leader McConnell has said, Senate committees are already reviewing these materials ‘through a fair, bipartisan, and regular process.’ National Democrats need to stop playing political games and respect the will of the voters.”