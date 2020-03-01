Gov. Ricketts’ Statehood Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement celebrating Nebraska’s 153rd anniversary of statehood. March 1, 2020 marks the 153rd anniversary of President Andrew Johnson signing the presidential proclamation declaring Nebraska’s statehood.

“Nebraska has a bright future ahead of us,” said Governor Ricketts. “In our 153rd year, we outpaced the national rate for GDP growth. In March, Nebraska marked the first month ever that one million unique individuals have been employed in our state. And in October, we added over 15,000 new jobs, which is the fastest year-over-year job growth since 2015.”

“As we celebrate, let’s keep coming together so we can help the next generation of Nebraskans raise their families and achieve their dreams in the Good Life. Happy birthday, Nebraska!”