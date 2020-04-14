Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump, DOD for Federal Funds to Support National Guard’s COVID-19 Missions

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump and the Department of Defense (DOD) have approved Nebraska’s request for federal funding of National Guard support in the fight against COVID-19 while maintaining command and control at the state level.

“More than 200 of our National Guard Airmen and Soldiers are already activated and serving their neighbors here in Nebraska,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thanks to the Trump Administration and DOD for approving this request to ensure our state has the flexibility and funding it needs to continue the fight against COVID-19.”

Forty states, three territories, and the District of Columbia have now been approved for use of federal funds for state missions under Title 32 of the U.S. Code.

“We are all in this together,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general. “As we respond to COVID-19 by supporting our local and state partners, our National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are ready to serve and protect our communities.”