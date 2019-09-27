Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump for Flood Control Funding

Lincoln, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday following news that President Donald J. Trump and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had announced $1 billion in new emergency flood control projects for several states including Nebraska.

“Earlier this year, Nebraska experienced its most widespread natural disaster in state history,” said Governor Ricketts. “Throughout the summer and into the fall, we have continued to experience flooding and high waters. These significant resources from President Trump and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be a great help in our ongoing work to rebuild bigger and better than ever before.”

A complete list of projects funded can be found by clicking here:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll5/id/35494

Nebraska projects are listed below:

· UNION AND NO NAME DIKES SYSTEM – PLATTE RIVER LF (NF)

· AMES DIKING – PLATTE RIVER LB (NF)

· Big Papio RB – West Center to L St

· BROKEN BOW – MUD CREEK LB AND MUD CREEK RB

· CEDAR CREEK (OMAHA F&W) – PLATTE RIVER (NF)

· CLEAR CREEK – PLATTE RIVER RB

· COLUMBUS – LOUP RIVER LB NE EAST BOTTOMS

· HOOPER – ELKHORN RB

· LAKE WACONDA – MISSOURI RIVER RB (NF)

· Little Papio RB & Big Papio LB

· MAPLE RIVER AND ODEBOLT CREEK FRM (IDA GROVE)

· NEDOUG16 – Big Papio LB – Betz Ditch to Capehart

· NEDOUG16 – Big Papio LB – Copper Cr to Big Elk Cr

· NEDOUG16 – Big Papio LB – Mud Creek to Betz Ditch

· NEDOUG16 – Big Papio RB – 36th St to Willow Lake Golf Course (NF)

· NEDOUG16 – Big Papio RB – L St to Thompson Cr

· NEDOUG16 LB & Little Papio LB – L St to Copper Cr

· NESARP84 – West Papio RB – 96th-Big Papio

· NORFOLK – ELKHORN LB & ELKHORN RB

· OMAHA – MISSOURI RIVER RB

· PENDER – LOGAN CREEK RB

· PIERCE – NORTH BRANCH ELKHORN LB

· SALT CREEK LEVEE SYSTEMS AND CHANNEL

· SCRIBNER – PEBBLE CREEK LB & ELKHORN RIVER RB

· WAKEFIELD – LOGAN RIVER RB (NF)

· NE WATERLOO – ELKHORN RIVER RB

· West Papio LB & Big Papio RB NE

· WESTERN SARPY