Gov. Ricketts’ Veterans Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2019.

“Each year, Veterans Day provides us with an opportunity to remember and thank the men and women who have bravely served our country. Our veterans have committed their lives to service above self. They have made numerous sacrifices so that we may peacefully enjoy our freedoms. Nebraska is honored to be home to nearly 130,000 veterans and their families. Today, I thank our state’s veterans for their service to our country, and I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to do the same.”

Nebraska State Capitol to Turn Green for Veterans Day

Weather permitting, the State Capitol will be illuminated in green for Veterans Day as a part of the “Greenlight A Vet” project.

According to project organizers, “Greenlight a Vet is a campaign to establish visible national support for our veterans by changing one light to green. Green is the color of hope, renewal and well-being. ‘Greenlight’ is also a term commonly used to activate forward movement. The simple gesture of changing one light to green creates a beacon of support and appreciation, and a visible symbol of our commitment to ‘greenlight’ veterans forward as valued members of our communities.”

More information is available at http://www.greenlightavet.com.