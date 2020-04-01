Gov. Ricketts Wednesday COVID-19 Media Conference

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452222 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Ryan Murphy | April 1, 2020
(Photo and Video Courtesy NET Nebraska)

Gov. Pete Ricketts again took an hour this afternoon to provide updates and field questions regarding the latest information about the coronavirus and its impact on Nebraska.

He says one of the biggest questions as of late was regarding online notary services through the Secretary of State’s office.

Next an update on the latest on COVID-19’s impact on the grocery industry.

Ricketts said that advice was great to work on slowing the spread.

He also said that it is the first of the month- and with many people’s rent due today- asks landlords to be flexible if their tenants are affected by the coronavirus.

And with unemployment claims up, Ricketts said that the State of Nebraska has plenty of job opening currently.

He also added the state now has new guidelines for sale barns throughout Nebraska.

Ricketts then opened up the floor to field a variety of questions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

