Governor appoints Curry to Game and Parks Commission

Lincoln, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Ken Curry of Columbus, a corporate leader in public power and customer care, to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to represent District 3 (northeast Nebraska).

Curry is vice president of customer services and chief customer officer for Nebraska Public Power District, which sells power to customers in all or part of 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

“My role is to focus on the customer and to do the very best for the customers and to bring them the services they are looking for at a very affordable cost,” Curry said. He sees that translating to his role on the Commission, which he said already provides outstanding customer service, in his ability to continue to improve those services with Nebraskans.

Curry was an Eagle Scout and is now the father of two Eagle Scouts. “I grew up loving the outdoors, and my dad introduced me to all kinds of great outdoor experiences. Growing up in the outdoors is beneficial to our kids and families.”

With an interest in youth outdoor activities, Curry says his new role fits perfectly. “Supporting the outdoors, supporting new generations getting exposure to the outdoors and the youth aspects are very appealing to me,” he said.

Curry’s appointment, subject to approval by the Nebraska Legislature, will be effective through Jan. 15, 2025. He succeeds Jim Ernst of Columbus on the board.

“I’m truly honored to be appointed to this role by the Governor and extremely excited to serve,” Curry said. “The Game and Parks Commission is a great organization, and I look forward to supporting the team and helping move the agency forward.”

Jim Douglas, director of the Commission, said, “Ken has a tremendous passion for the outdoors, and his knowledge and devotion to customer service also will be an incredible asset to this agency. We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to working together as we serve Nebraska’s citizens and visitors.”

To view a list of commissioners or districts or for more information, go to OutdoorNebraska.org.