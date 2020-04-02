Governor orders Nebraska schools to remain closed to kids

LINCOLN – The governor has ordered Nebraska schools to remain closed to students through May 31 as officials reported that the state’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to five. Students have been taking their lessons at home via online classes since schools began closing last month. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ order Wednesday ensures the children won’t be returning to the close quarters of their classrooms. Health officials report that the latest COVID-19 fatality was a Madison County woman in her 70s who had underlying health conditions. The state’s total number of confirmed cases has risen to 214. Nearly 3,600 people have tested negative.