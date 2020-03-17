Governor Pete Ricketts Provides Update on COVID-19 Responses

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has limited public gatherings to 10 people in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading, even though it’s likely to mean painful economic times and major disruption to people’s lives.

Ricketts’ announcement will force the cancellation of events statewide and many businesses will shut their doors as people hunker down to try to avoid catching COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

He says he was aligning the state with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Governor says that the restrictions are an effort to help “flatten the curve.”

Ricketts says the public gathering restrictions does not apply to grocery stores, and notes that the food supply chain is string here in Nebraska.

And following Friday’s emergency declaration in response to the Coronavirus, Ricketts says they are loosening up restrictions on unemployment benefits in Nebraska.

Governor Ricketts also provided updates on testing options for those who are high risk for COVID-19.