Governor Ricketts joins the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild on November 29 to celebrate Small Brewery Sunday

Omaha, NE • November 25, 2020 — Small Brewery Sunday, a holiday for beer lovers to celebrate local breweries on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, returns on Nov. 29. The Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild welcomes beer lovers to safely visit our member breweries and retailers across the state this weekend. Our members are offering a variety of creative methods to get locally crafted beers and ciders to you – carry out, delivery, curbside and more.

Governor Pete Ricketts will join the Guild to commemorate Small Business Sunday on Sunday, November 29th at 5:00 pm at Scriptown Brewing Company in the Blackstone District of Omaha (3922 Farnam Street).

“Nothing goes better with a holiday meal than independent craft beer,” said Ann Obenchain, marketing director, Brewers Association. “Whether you opt for curbside pickup or at-home delivery, one of the best ways to support your local economy and brewery during the holiday rush is by giving the gift of craft beer and serving craft beer at the dinner table.”

Did you know:

More than two-thirds of Americans live within 10 miles of a brewery.

In 2019, the craft brewing industry contributed $82.9 billion to the U.S. economy, employed more than 580,000 Americans, and provided charitable contributions worth more than $80 million.

In Nebraska, the equivalent of 3,879 full time jobs were created by breweries in 2019.

Amid the pandemic and economic crisis, however, many breweries have experienced declining sales—about 22% down in the third quarter of 2020, according to a recent Brewers Association survey.

“This has been a devastating year for craft brewers. They’ve faced shutdowns, decreased sales, layoffs, an aluminum can shortage, and our most recent member survey revealed only 78% of small breweries are confident that they’ll still be open at this time next year,” said Bob Pease, president and CEO, Brewers Association, the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small brewers and organizers of Small Brewery Sunday. “As shoppers support local independent businesses, what better place than your local craft brewery. Six packs, gift cards, or merchandise all make great gifts and every little bit helps. It’s crucial for beer lovers to support their local brewery, taproom, or brewpub throughout these next few critical months and beyond.”

Beer lovers are encouraged to share their Small Brewery Sunday experiences on social media with the hashtags #SmallBrewerySunday and #DrinkLocalNE. More information about Small Brewery Sunday including a brewery locator, can be found at smallbrewerysunday.com.