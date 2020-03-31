Governor Ricketts Provides Tuesday COVID-19 Update

On Tuesday afternoon, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spoke to reporters on the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its latest impact on the state.

First, he says new Directed Health Measures are in effect for Nebraska, including here in the Panhandle, and gave an update on Nebraska’s test rate percentages for positive COVID-19 tests.

Ricketts used that as a reminder to keep practicing social distancing and staying at home.

The governor said he’s in the process of issuing a new executive order that will waive certain regulations for health care facilities.

He then told Nebraskans that they need to remain vigilant.

Ricketts then offered guidance on nursing facilities.

The governor added that we can still expect to see more positive cases before it is all over.

Heath Boddy with the Nebraska Health Care Association then provided an update on the latest from the NHCA.

Then Todd Stubbendieck with AARP Nebraska took the podium.

Ricketts then readdressed yesterdays mention that Nebraskans who travel out of state for the winter months will need to quarantine upon return back home.

He added that the NDOR will be using signage on interstates to issue these reminders.

Sticking with NDOR related issues, Ricketts says that since the pandemic, traffic numbers in Nebraska have significantly decreased.

He also piggybacked off of Boddy’s remarks, thanking all of Nebraska’s health care workers during these turbulent times.

Before he opened up the floor for questions, Ricketts followed up on some unanswered questions from Monday’s briefing.

The Governor also provided an update on his latest executive order regarding turkey hunting in Nebraska.

Then he opened up the floor for questions from the media.