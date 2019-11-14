Governor Ricketts Visits German Manufacturers

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts visited the international headquarters of Graepel during his trade mission to Germany. Graepel, a manufacturer of perforated metals, has its North American headquarters stationed in Omaha.

During his visit, Governor Ricketts met with the company’s executive leadership to thank them for their continued investment in Nebraska and toured their facility.

Governor Ricketts and his delegation also visited the world’s leading agricultural technology fair. The fair, Agritechnica, is hosted in Hannover with 450,000 visitors from 130 countries.

Companies headquartered in Nebraska, such as Lindsay and Orthman, and companies with investments in Nebraska, such as CLAAS, use the fair as an opportunity to showcase their products.

Governor Ricketts hosted a seminar pitching fair attendees on investing in Nebraska. During the seminar, Ricketts highlighted Nebraska’s strength in agriculture, fiscal stability, hardworking people, low energy costs, and other rankings.

Manufacturing employment is currently at its highest level since October 2008 with over 100,000 Nebraskans in manufacturing jobs. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, Nebraska’s manufactured goods exports have grown 40.9% from 2010 to 2018.