Grand Central Foods giving 5% discount for customers wearing masks while shopping

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | April 13, 2020
YORK- As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, more health precautions are being taken. Grand Central Foods in York is encouraging customers to wear protective masks while shopping and if you do so, a 5% discount will be taken on your purchase. Grand Central is also offering delivery options during the pandemic. Governor Pete Ricketts has also has expressed to stop the spread of COVID-19 to shop alone and not to take the family along.

