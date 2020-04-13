YORK- As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, more health precautions are being taken. Grand Central Foods in York is encouraging customers to wear protective masks while shopping and if you do so, a 5% discount will be taken on your purchase. Grand Central is also offering delivery options during the pandemic. Governor Pete Ricketts has also has expressed to stop the spread of COVID-19 to shop alone and not to take the family along.
Grand Central Foods giving 5% discount for customers wearing masks while shopping
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments