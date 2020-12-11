class="post-template-default single single-post postid-502023 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Grand Island boy found dead inside submerged vehicle. | KRVN Radio

Grand Island boy found dead inside submerged vehicle.

BY AP | December 11, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Grand Island boy found dead inside submerged vehicle.

GRAND ISLAND – Investigators in south-central Nebraska say a 15-year-old Grand Island boy has been found dead inside a submerged vehicle. The Grand Island Independent reports that officials believe the teen died either late Tuesday or early Wednesday at Eagle Scout Lake just north of Grand Island. Authorities say the boy’s body was found inside the vehicle, which was submerged in the lake. Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen says an autopsy is pending and the death is still being investigated. No foul play is suspected. The teen’s name has not yet been released.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: