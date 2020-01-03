Grand Island firefighters respond to structure fire

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-430740 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Rural Radio Network | January 3, 2020
RRN/ Fire Truck. By Paul Pack/KRVN.

Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday. The city tweeted that a “2-11” was issued for a structure fire on West 14th St.

Fire officials said fire and smoke was seen upon arrival. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

A family of three was impacted. No injuries are reported at this time. American Red Cross volunteers are helping to meet the family’s immediate needs.

