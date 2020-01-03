Grand Island firefighters respond to structure fire

2-11 issued for structure fire at 211 West 14th St. Fire and smoke showing. #GIFD pic.twitter.com/YRQbLBidfx — @GIFireDept (@GIFireDept) January 3, 2020

Grand Island, Neb. — Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday. The city tweeted that a “2-11” was issued for a structure fire on West 14th St.

Fire officials said fire and smoke was seen upon arrival. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

A family of three was impacted. No injuries are reported at this time. American Red Cross volunteers are helping to meet the family’s immediate needs.