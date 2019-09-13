Grand Island-Hastings-Kearney bus service being studied

Lincoln, Neb. — The state is studying the possibility of a bus service linking Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney in south-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department has planned public meetings in each city to review and discuss project needs, gaps and strategies. The study is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options.

Each two-hearing is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The first is scheduled for Sept. 23 at Grand Island City Hall, the second Sept. 24 at the Adams County Fairgrounds Activities Building in Hastings and the last on Sept. 25 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni House.

The state is conducting a similar study for Omaha-Lincoln bus service.