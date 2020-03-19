Grand Island Man Claims Third Truck$ & Buck$ Truck

Lincoln, NE – March 18, 2020 – Michael Tomlinson of Grand Island is the third winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4×4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the 25th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

Tomlinson purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #15 at 2028 East Highway 30 in Grand Island. When he scratched off his ticket, Tomlinson matched three symbols in game seven and won the truck.

Nebraska Lottery officials presented Tomlinson with his prize on Wednesday, March 18 at Pump & Pantry.

Tomlinson said he doesn’t usually play Scratch, but he stopped at Pump & Pantry on his way home from work. He had $20, so he asked the clerk to give him $20 in Truck$ & Buck$ tickets, one of which won him the truck.

“My old car is a 2006, so I just upgraded,” he said.