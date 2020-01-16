Grand Island Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that on January 14, 2020, Chief United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Sergio Dominguez, 28, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, to 16 years and 8 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Following the prison term, Dominguez will serve five years on supervised release.

Between January 8, 2018 and September 30, 2018, with the assistance of a confidential informant, law enforcement officers completed a series controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Sergio Dominguez and his co-defendants, James Hernandez-Samayoa and Daniel Espinoza Garcia. The amount of methamphetamine sold during the controlled buys involving the defendants exceeded 3 pounds of actual or pure methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that, during 2018, Dominguez made several trips to Mexico and cities in the Southwestern United States, including Phoenix, Arizona and Los Angeles, California, to arrange for methamphetamine to be transported to Grand Island, Nebraska. Dominguez then oversaw the delivery of methamphetamine in the Grand Island area. At sentencing, the District Court assessed an enhancement because Dominguez played a managerial role in the offense, and an additional enhancement because Dominguez’s offense involved the illegal importation of methamphetamine into the United States and that occurred with Dominguez’s knowledge.

The case was investigated by Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is composed of members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Grand Island Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Hastings Police Department, and the Kearney Police Department.