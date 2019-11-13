Grand Island police say meth overdoses killed 2 at motel

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Police say two people whose bodies were found in a Grand Island motel room died of methamphetamine overdoses.

The bodies of 38-year-old Joshua Perkins, of Grand Island, and 37-year-old Shannon Sybert, of Shelton, were found Sept. 9 at the Red Coach Inn. A third person in the room was taken to a hospital.

The Grand Island Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that toxicology tests showed Perkins and Sybert were killed by acute meth toxicity resulting from accidental overdoses.