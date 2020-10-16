Grand Island Police Say Officer Cut Trying to Detain Man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Police in Grand Island say an officer suffered a cut to his hand from a knife-wielding suspect who was later shot by officers with a bean bag round and arrested. Television station KSNB reports that the confrontation happened Tuesday afternoon, when officers went to check on a man lying on a park picnic table. Police say the man – identified as Omer Arbab – was uncooperative, pulled a knife from a bag as police questioned him and tried to stab an officer in the chest, hitting the officer’s hand instead. Police say Arbab was later shot with the bean bag as he threatened officers with the knife.