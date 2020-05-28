Grand Island Police seek suspect in shooting

Grand Island, Neb. — At 12:20 a.m. today/Thursday the Grand Island Police Department responded to the area of Sycamore and Oklahoma Streets in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, a victim was located with a single gunshot wound to his head. Lifesaving actions were taken by police personnel until emergency medical services could arrive.

The victim has been identified as Gary Zierke III, a 31 year old Lincoln male. Zierke is in critical condition and he has been taken by life flight to an Omaha Hospital. This incident is believed to be drug related. A suspect in this case has been identified, and the search for that suspect is still ongoing. That search is being coordinated with other law enforcement agencies.

The Grand Island Police Department will continue to put resources toward the resolution of this incident and provide updates as warranted.

